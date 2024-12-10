Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Program Holiday Celebration
When:
Where:
1st Floor, Canteen
7400 Merton Minter Boulevard
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
Employees and Veterans are invited to join the Equal Employment Opportunity’s Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Program for a holiday celebration on Wednesday, December 11 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Veterans Canteen Service.
Stop by and enjoy music, a cultural dress display, a photo booth, raffle and more.