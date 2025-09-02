Veteran Flu Clinic - Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

It’s that time of year again! Fall is the start of flu season. Get a flu shot to protect yourself and those around you beginning Wednesday, September 3.

Eligible individuals: Enrolled Veterans and active CHAMPVA patients.

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital: Walk-ins will be accepted in the main lobby, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. This vaccination clinic will operate every weekday through October 3.

Beginning October 6 through November 7, flu shots will be available Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the main lobby.

Veterans who receive their flu shot outside of VA can still notify their Primary Care Provider by secure message via My HealtheVet or by leaving a message through the Consolidated Outpatient Appointment Center at (210) 949-9702.

Please include your first and last name, last four of your Social Security Number, and date of vaccination.

Learn more about the benefits of getting vaccinated and other ways you can help prevent the spread of flu this fall.