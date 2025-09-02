Veteran Flu Clinic - San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center

It’s that time of year again! Fall is the start of flu season. Get a flu shot to protect yourself and those around you beginning Wednesday, September 3.

Eligible individuals: Enrolled Veterans and active CHAMPVA patients.

San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center: Walk-ins will be accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beginning September 16 - through October 31, the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center will host a drive thru clinic, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. This drive thru clinic will not operate on holidays and is weather permitting.

Veterans who receive their flu shot outside of VA can still notify their Primary Care Provider by secure message via My HealtheVet or by leaving a message through the Consolidated Outpatient Appointment Center at (210) 949-9702.

Please include your first and last name, last four of your Social Security Number, and date of vaccination.

Learn more about the benefits of getting vaccinated and other ways you can help prevent the spread of flu this fall.