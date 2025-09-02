Veteran Flu Clinic - Outpatient Clinics
When:
No event data
Where:
4522 Fredericksburg Road, Suites A10, A88, A100
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
It’s that time of year again! Fall is the start of flu season. Get a flu shot to protect yourself and those around you beginning Wednesday, September 3.
Eligible individuals: Enrolled Veterans and active CHAMPVA patients.
Outpatient Clinics: Walk-ins will be accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Outpatient Clinics include:
- Balcones Heights Outpatient Clinic
- North Bexar Outpatient Clinic
- North Central Federal Clinic
- North East Bexar Outpatient Clinic
- Shavano Park Outpatient Clinic
- South Bexar Outpatient Clinic
- Victoria Outpatient Clinic
Veterans who receive their flu shot outside of VA can still notify their Primary Care Provider by secure message via My HealtheVet or by leaving a message through the Consolidated Outpatient Appointment Center at (210) 949-9702.
Please include your first and last name, last four of your Social Security Number, and date of vaccination.
Learn more about the benefits of getting vaccinated and other ways you can help prevent the spread of flu this fall.
Wed. Sep 3, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Sep 4, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Fri. Sep 5, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Mon. Sep 8, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Sep 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT