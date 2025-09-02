Veteran Flu Clinic - Outpatient Clinics

It’s that time of year again! Fall is the start of flu season. Get a flu shot to protect yourself and those around you beginning Wednesday, September 3.

Eligible individuals: Enrolled Veterans and active CHAMPVA patients.

Outpatient Clinics: Walk-ins will be accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Outpatient Clinics include:

Balcones Heights Outpatient Clinic

North Bexar Outpatient Clinic

North Central Federal Clinic

North East Bexar Outpatient Clinic

Shavano Park Outpatient Clinic

South Bexar Outpatient Clinic

Victoria Outpatient Clinic

Veterans who receive their flu shot outside of VA can still notify their Primary Care Provider by secure message via My HealtheVet or by leaving a message through the Consolidated Outpatient Appointment Center at (210) 949-9702.

Please include your first and last name, last four of your Social Security Number, and date of vaccination.

Learn more about the benefits of getting vaccinated and other ways you can help prevent the spread of flu this fall.