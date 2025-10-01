Veteran Health Education Fair

Join the South Texas Veterans Health Care System on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to learn more about South Texas VA programs and services such as the Healthy Teaching Kitchen, My HealtheVet, Patient Advocate, and more!

This event will be held in the Spinal Cord Courtyard, located at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital. For more information, please contact Ms. Margaret Romo, Patient Education Coordinator, at (726) 206-6889. See you there!