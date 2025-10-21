National Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Week Vendor Fair & Celebration

Join South Texas' Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) as they celebrate PSAS Week with a vendor fair and celebration on Friday, October 31 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Polytrauma Courtyard at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Join the fair and learn about prosthetic vendors, auto adaptive vehicles, and view orthotic and prosthetic demonstrations.