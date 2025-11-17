Grief During the Holidays Event

For many experiencing loss, the holidays can be the most painful time of year. Join the South Texas Veterans Health Care System for "Grief During the Holidays", a special event focused on supporting those who have loved and lost, and honoring the memory of loved ones passed.

This event will be held at three South Texas VA locations this year:

San Antonio North West Health Care Center - Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital - Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

North Central Federal VA Clinic - Thursday, December 4, 2025. - 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

VA staff from the Social Work and Chaplain Bereavement Services will be available to share grief support and resources. Additionally, there will be candle lighting and refreshments.