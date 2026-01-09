Patient Orientation
All enrolled Veterans are encouraged to join and learn more about their healthcare benefits
When:
Tue. Jan 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Please join us for patient orientation as skilled presenters guide you through the South Texas Veterans Health Care System. You will have an opportunity to ask the staff questions about your healthcare benefits.
When it’s time to join orientation, click on Join meeting.
Meeting ID: 279 747 518 146 64
Passcode: Ee3Kh7MW
To dial in by phone
Phone conference ID: 441 317 772#
Tue. Jan 20, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Tue. Jan 27, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Tue. Feb 3, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Tue. Feb 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT