Go Red for a Healthy Heart

VA goes red to educate Veterans and their loved ones about creating a heart healthy lifestyle on Wednesday, February 11 from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. All Veterans, family, employees, and community members are invited to join this event via Microsoft Teams to learn more about heart health through a healthy cooking demo, heart healthy recipes, and much more.

The agenda includes:

A live healthy-cooking demo in the Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Heart healthy recipes

Gut health = Heart health

Heart Health Info Resources & Tools

Heart Healthy Movement

To access this event, click on the url above.

Meeting ID: 212 430 428 672 9

Passcode: xz7rj28h