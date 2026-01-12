Skip to Content

Go Red for a Healthy Heart

When:

Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

VA goes red to educate Veterans and their loved ones about creating a heart healthy lifestyle on Wednesday, February 11 from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. All Veterans, family, employees, and community members are invited to join this event via Microsoft Teams to learn more about heart health through a healthy cooking demo, heart healthy recipes, and much more.

The agenda includes:

  • A live healthy-cooking demo in the Healthy Teaching Kitchen
  • Heart healthy recipes
  • Gut health = Heart health
  • Heart Health Info Resources & Tools
  • Heart Healthy Movement

 

To access this event, click on the url above.

Meeting ID: 212 430 428 672 9

Passcode: xz7rj28h

Other VA events

Last updated: 