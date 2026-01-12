Go Red for a Healthy Heart
When:
Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
VA goes red to educate Veterans and their loved ones about creating a heart healthy lifestyle on Wednesday, February 11 from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. All Veterans, family, employees, and community members are invited to join this event via Microsoft Teams to learn more about heart health through a healthy cooking demo, heart healthy recipes, and much more.
The agenda includes:
- A live healthy-cooking demo in the Healthy Teaching Kitchen
- Heart healthy recipes
- Gut health = Heart health
- Heart Health Info Resources & Tools
- Heart Healthy Movement
To access this event, click on the url above.
Meeting ID: 212 430 428 672 9
Passcode: xz7rj28h