South Texas VA Job Fair

When:

Sat. Mar 7, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

7400 Merton Minter Boulevard

San Antonio, TX

Cost:

Free

Join South Texas VA at the next job fair on Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital. Interviews and selections will be made on site for Medical Support Assistants.

Interested applicants are encouraged to bring their resume/CV, immunization record, two forms of ID, unofficial college transcript, and copies of certifications. If applicable, applicants should also bring their DD-214 and VA Disability Award Letter. U.S. citizenship is required.

Veterans, their family members, the general public, and current VA employees are encouraged to attend. For additional questions, call today!

