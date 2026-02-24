South Texas VA Job Fair

Join South Texas VA at the next job fair on Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital. Interviews and selections will be made on site for Medical Support Assistants.

Interested applicants are encouraged to bring their resume/CV, immunization record, two forms of ID, unofficial college transcript, and copies of certifications. If applicable, applicants should also bring their DD-214 and VA Disability Award Letter. U.S. citizenship is required.

Veterans, their family members, the general public, and current VA employees are encouraged to attend. For additional questions, call today!