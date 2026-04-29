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Health Education Fair

When:

Fri. May 1, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Spinal Cord Injury Center Courtyard

7400 Merton Minter Boulevard

San Antonio, TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans are invited to join Patient Education at the next Health Education Fair on Friday, May 1 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Learn of the available VA resources from many services and programs, including:

  • Annie for Veterans
  • Home and Community Based Care
  • Fisher House
  • My HealtheVet
  • MOVE! Program
  • Patient Experience
  • Suicide Prevention
  • Telehealth
  • Tobacco Cessation
  • Healthy Living
  • Women's Health
  • Military Sexual Trauma

Other VA events

Last updated: 