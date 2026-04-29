Health Education Fair
When:
Fri. May 1, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Spinal Cord Injury Center Courtyard
7400 Merton Minter Boulevard
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans are invited to join Patient Education at the next Health Education Fair on Friday, May 1 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Learn of the available VA resources from many services and programs, including:
- Annie for Veterans
- Home and Community Based Care
- Fisher House
- My HealtheVet
- MOVE! Program
- Patient Experience
- Suicide Prevention
- Telehealth
- Tobacco Cessation
- Healthy Living
- Women's Health
- Military Sexual Trauma