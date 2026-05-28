Freedom 250 VA Resource Fair - June 25, 2026

Attention Veterans! Mark your calendars for the upcoming resource fair on Thursday, June 25 at the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center. From 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., this resource fair will be open to all Veterans and their families interested in learning more about VA benefits, VA health care eligibility, and burial benefits.

Not enrolled in VA healthcare? Veterans can meet one-on-one with South Texas Veterans Health Care System staff for any healthcare enrollment and eligibility needs.

National Cemetery Administration staff will also be available to discuss any burial benefits questions.

Additional resources at this fair will include:

• Career Resources

• Disability Claim Questions

• Education Benefits

• Pension Questions

• Veteran ID’s

We look forward to seeing you there!