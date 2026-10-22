Diabetes Awareness Day Information Table

Adults with diabetes diagnosis are more likely to suffer from heart disease, stroke than those without diabetes.

Adding healthy habits will improve your health & well-being and reduce health risks. GOOD NEWS: Diabetes is serious- but

it is also preventable, and if you already have it, you can manage it and feel great! Come learn simple ways to protect your

health and take charge of your future.

Stop by and meet with South Texas Pharmacist providers! Learn easy tips to prevent and manage diabetes, ask questions, and find out how to take care of yourself every day. No appointment needed, just walk up and say hello!

Click here to find diabetes self-care resources.