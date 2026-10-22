Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Food is Medicine

Adults with diabetes diagnosis are more likely to suffer from heart disease, stroke than those without diabetes. Adding healthy habits will improve

your health & well-being and reduce health risks. GOOD NEWS: Diabetes is serious- but it is also preventable, and if you already

have it, you can manage it and feel great! Come learn simple ways to protect your health and take charge of your future.

Join two registered dietitians for a fun, live cooking class! Watch them cook three tasty, easy recipes and learn why each food helps keep you healthy, helps prevent diabetes, and helps keep blood sugar in a good range.

No signup needed - just click on this link and join! You can also join by phone by dialing 1- then enter 398570668#