Outreach Event - 9th Annual Texas State Veterans Fair

On Saturday, October 24, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in 9th Annual Texas State Veterans Fair hosted by the Good Samaritan Veterans Outreach and Transition Center—a part of St. Philip’s College. Located at 202 Connelly Street, San Antonio, Texas 78203, this event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition to various community organizations, STVHCS will be participating and providing Veterans and their families vital information about essential resources and support services. Participating VA services and programs include: