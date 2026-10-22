OUTREACH EVENT: Annual Veterans Benefits Fair

On Saturday, November 7, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in an annual Veterans Benefits Fair hosted by the New Life Christian Academy Hybrid. Located at 6622 W US Hwy 90, San Antonio, Texas 78227, this event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition to various community organizations, STVHCS will be participating and providing Veterans and their families vital information about essential resources and support services. Participating VA services and programs include: