OUTREACH EVENT: Annual Veterans Benefits Fair
When:
Sat. Nov 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
New Life Christian Academy Hybrid
6622 W US Hwy 90
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
On Saturday, November 7, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in an annual Veterans Benefits Fair hosted by the New Life Christian Academy Hybrid. Located at 6622 W US Hwy 90, San Antonio, Texas 78227, this event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition to various community organizations, STVHCS will be participating and providing Veterans and their families vital information about essential resources and support services. Participating VA services and programs include:
- Caregiver Support Program
- Community Care
- Home and Community Based Care
- Homeless Program
- Veterans Transportation Program
- Women Veterans Program