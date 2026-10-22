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OUTREACH EVENT: Annual Veterans Benefits Fair

When:

Sat. Nov 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

New Life Christian Academy Hybrid

6622 W US Hwy 90

San Antonio, TX

Cost:

Free

On Saturday, November 7, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in an annual Veterans Benefits Fair hosted by the New Life Christian Academy Hybrid. Located at 6622 W US Hwy 90, San Antonio, Texas 78227, this event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

In addition to various community organizations, STVHCS will be participating and providing Veterans and their families vital information about essential resources and support services. Participating VA services and programs include:

  • Caregiver Support Program
  • Community Care
  • Home and Community Based Care
  • Homeless Program
  • Veterans Transportation Program
  • Women Veterans Program

Other VA events

Last updated: 