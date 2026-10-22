Outreach Event - 3rd Annual Veterans Day BBQ

On Saturday, November 7, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in the 3rd Annual Veterans Day BBQ, hosted by the Karnes County Veterans Service Officer. Located at 927 Private Road 6200, Karnes City, Texas 78118, this event is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to various community organizations, STVHCS will be participating and providing Veterans and their families vital information about essential resources and support services. Participating VA services and programs include: