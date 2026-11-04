Lung Cancer Screening and Great American Smokeout Awareness Event

Lung Cancer Screening and the Great American Smokeout Awareness Days are coming up! South Texas VA is inviting Veterans and their families to stop by the main lobby at the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center and learn more about the lung cancer screening program. Veterans can also find out if they qualify and get support to quit tobacco.

Stopping smoking improves lung and heart health, lowers cancer risk, and boosts energy. Learn more about Tobacco Use Treatment resources available at