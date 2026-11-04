Outreach Event: 11th Annual Veterans Day Event

On Monday, November 9, South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is participating in the 11th Annual Veterans Day Event hosted by the Atascosa County Veterans Service Office. This event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 436, 1404 Zanderson Ave, Jourdanton, Texas, 78026.

In addition to various community organizations, STVHCS will be participating and providing Veterans and their families vital information about essential resources and support services. Participating VA services and programs include: