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Outreach Event: 11th Annual Veterans Day Event

When:

Mon. Nov 9, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

1404 Zanderson Avenue

Jourdanton, TX

Cost:

Free

On Monday, November 9, South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is participating in the 11th Annual Veterans Day Event hosted by the Atascosa County Veterans Service Office. This event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 436, 1404 Zanderson Ave, Jourdanton, Texas, 78026

In addition to various community organizations, STVHCS will be participating and providing Veterans and their families vital information about essential resources and support services. Participating VA services and programs include:

  • Enrollment & Eligibility
  • Fisher House
  • Privacy Office
  • Women Veterans Program

Other VA events

Last updated: 