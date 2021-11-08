Great American Smokeout
Quitting smoking can be challenging. VA offers counseling and medication options that can help.
- When
-
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
Join the meeting by clicking here.
Password: Smokeout2021!
Telephone number: 1-404-397-1596
Access code: 2760 714 8972
Agenda
12:00 p.m. - 12:25 p.m.: Introduction to Tobacco Cessation Program and Resources
12;25 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.: Pharmacy: Medications to help you quit
12:45 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.: If I can do it, you can too! Veteran testimonials
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: MOVE! Program and Health Teaching Kitchen - prevent weight gain, mindful snacking, and cooking demo
1:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.: Whole Health - manage stress the holistic way
1:45 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Goal setting - mission aspiration and purpose