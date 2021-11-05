Texas A&M University - San Antonio COVID-19 Booster Clinic

The South Texas Veterans Health Care System has partnered with Texas A&M University-San Antonio to hold a COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic on Saturday, November 6, 2021 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the Texas A&M University-San Antonio campus.

This clinic will focus only on giving Veterans, Spouses and Caregivers their booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Qualified individuals must have received their second COVID-19 vaccination dose at least six months prior and must present their VA ID and vaccination card.

For questions, Veterans are encouraged to visit the South Texas Veterans Health Care System website at www.va.gov/south-texas-health-care/