Virtual Patient Orientation

Virtual Patient Orientation

When
Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
Where

7400 Merton Minter Blvd

San Antonio , TX

Cost
Free

Registration

Welcome to Virtual Patient Orientation

Please join us at 10 am every Tuesday

This is event is for current & new patients interested in learning more about VA services to include Community Care, VA Video Connect Appointments, Women's Health, & more!  Please join us! 

Here is the link for the virtual presentation

https://bit.ly/33Y2k5b

If you have never used Webex before, just click "join from your browser" and follow the instructions

