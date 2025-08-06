Skip to Content

San Antonio Randolph VA Clinic

The San Antonio Randolph VA Clinic provides dental health services such as tooth cleaning, tooth disease management, oral surgery, braces, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at this facility.

Location and contact information

Address

221 Third Street West
Randolph Air Force Base, TX 78150-4800

Phone numbers

Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health phone:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Shuttle Service

South Texas Veterans Health Care System offers shuttle services from Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital to other sites of care.

Learn more about shuttle services and view each shuttle schedule

Other services at VA South Texas health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Consolidated Outpatient Appointment Center

VA Dental Clinic

Building 1040

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you're eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
  • Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

