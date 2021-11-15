Kerrville VA Community Living Center to Host Nursing Job Fair

PRESS RELEASE

November 15, 2021

Kerrville , TX — The Kerrville VA Medical Center is looking to fill registered nurse, licensed vocational nurse and nursing assistant positions.

What: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), South Texas Veterans Health Care System is hosting an in-person job fair for multiple nursing positions available at the Kerrville VA campus Community Living Center (CLC).

When: Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: The Kerrville VA Medical Center’s Auditorium

3600 Memorial Blvd.

Kerrville, Texas 78028

Additional details: Human Resources will be conducting resume reviews and onsite interviews during the job fair to expedite recruitment and hiring. COVID-19 safety protocols (screening, temperature checks, social distancing, and masking) will be in place.

Questions: If you have any questions about credentialing, other job qualifications and responsibilities, please send them to: VHASTXNurseRecruiters@va.gov