Kerrville VA Community Living Center to Host Nursing Job Fair

PRESS RELEASE

November 15, 2021

Kerrville , TX — The Kerrville VA Medical Center is looking to fill registered nurse, licensed vocational nurse and nursing assistant positions.

What:              The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), South Texas Veterans Health Care System is hosting an in-person job fair for multiple nursing positions available at the Kerrville VA campus Community Living Center (CLC).  

When:              Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where:            The Kerrville VA Medical Center’s Auditorium

                            3600 Memorial Blvd.

                            Kerrville, Texas 78028                                 

Additional details:       Human Resources will be conducting resume reviews and onsite interviews during the job fair to expedite recruitment and hiring. COVID-19 safety protocols (screening, temperature checks, social distancing, and masking) will be in place.

Questions:       If you have any questions about credentialing, other job qualifications and responsibilities, please send them to: VHASTXNurseRecruiters@va.gov

Media contacts

Nenette Madla, Public Affairs Officer

210-617-5274

