NWHCC Drive Thru Flu Clinic

San Antonio , TX — SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is offering flu vaccines this month at the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center. The drive-thru Flu Clinic will be available through October 21, 2022.

San Antonio Northwest Healthcare Center Drive-thru Flu Shots for Enrolled Veterans

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is offering flu vaccines this month at the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center. The drive-thru Flu Clinic will be available through October 21, 2022.

An annual flu vaccine is recommended for the following groups of Veterans: (1) persons at high risk for flu-related complications including persons aged 50 years old and greater, (2) persons of any age with chronic medical illnesses, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease, (3) persons who live with or care for persons at high risk, (4) anyone who lives in community living centers (nursing homes), and (5) women who will be pregnant during the flu season. The Influenza vaccine is also recommended for anyone else who wants to reduce their chances of getting influenza.

Enrolled Veterans may obtain their influenza vaccination Monday through Friday, from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. No appointment necessary! ID cards and face masks required.

The San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center is located at 9939 State Highway 151 San Antonio, TX 78251-1900. Please use the first entrance closest to Hunt Lane and follow the signs that will take you to the back of the building. For more information, please contact Keona Raynor, TCF Public Affairs Intern at 210-949-3872 or Keona.Raynor@va.gov.