South Texas VA observes 2022 National VA Research Week

PRESS RELEASE

May 10, 2022

San Antonio , TX — In recognition of National VA Research Week, May 16-20, the South Texas Veterans Health Care System honors VA researchers for their work in helping to improve the quality of life of Veterans across the country.

This year, VA will highlight how science and innovation across the health care system directly improves Veterans’ lives through the theme, Science in Service of Veterans.

“For over 40 years, South Texas Research and Development Program has led the way in advancing medical research with the goal of improving the health and well-being of Veterans and all Americans. We are so proud and excited to be able to showcase and celebrate our work for Veterans this VA Research Week.” Says Associate Chief of Staff for Research Service, Dr. Amrita Kamat.

Research has been a part of VA for more than 90 years and a part of South Texas Veterans Health Care System for 40 years. VA researchers have helped developed effective treatments for tuberculosis, invented the computed tomography (CT or CAT) scan and performed the first successful liver transplant.

Examples of VA research currently underway includes scientific studies of traumatic brain injury, cardiovascular disorders, effects of chemical exposures, spinal cord injuries and genetic studies to learn how genes, lifestyle, and military exposures affect health and illness through the Million Veteran Program.

Several South Texas VA researchers will present their current projects and highlight the importance of their findings on Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 17 between 2 - 3:30 p.m. via WebEx. Those interested in participating in this virtual conference can click here to view.

Researchers and their studies include:

Dr. Robert Clarke: The Face of Translational & Clinical Research at the Audie Murphy VA Hospital (May 16)

Dr. John Finnell: VA Employee Engagement in Pilot Employee Whole Health Well-being Labor-mapping Program (May 16)

Dr. Patrick Danaher: Epidemiology, Immunology and Clinical Characteristics of COVID-19 (EPIC3): Overview and Early Experience (May 16)

Dr. Nilam Soni: Implementation of a National Point-of-care Ultrasound Program in the VA System (May 17)

Dr. Donald McGeary: Cannabis products for pain management: How much do we know? (May 17)

Dr. Jose Cadena-Zuluaga: Rifampin for diabetic foot osteomyelitis (May 17)

A Research Activity Fair will take place in the Polytrauma Courtyard of the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital on May 18, 2022, between the hours of 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Researchers are available for an interview with media. Please contact Joseph Greiner, Public Affairs Specialist at (210) 895-9705 to coordinate an interview.

National VA Research Week also presents an opportunity for Veterans to consider enrolling in research programs at the local VA. To learn more about VA research, visit www.research.va.gov.