South Texas VA set to graduate four nurse practitioners from new residency program
July 29, 2022
San Antonio , TX — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), South Texas Veterans Health Care System is graduating four nurses from their second cohort of the Nurse Practitioner Residency Program. The year-long program focuses on primary care and psychiatric mental health providers. The program began in 2022.
Background: In order to best serve the 112,000 South Texas Veterans Health Care System Veterans, have developed a one-year residency program with a focus on primary care and psychiatric mental health services. The program develops Vet-centric educated providers for the VA. This increases access for Veterans to providers that are capable of understanding complexities of Veteran healthcare needs for the VA’s fastest-growing healthcare system.
