South Texas Veterans Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 20, 2026

San Antonio, TX - South Texas Veterans Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for STVHCS in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Electronic Health Record Modernization Infrastructure updates

Electrical Generator Installation at the Fisher House

Elevator Modernization at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

Spinal Cord Injury Unit Renovation

Repair Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Dampers

Replacing Toilets and Sinks in Inpatient Mental Health Unit

Building 115 Renovation at the Kerrville VA Medical Center

“This funding supports STVHCS’s ongoing modernization and improvement efforts, ensuring our facilities remain safe, efficient, and equipped to deliver high-quality care to Veterans across San Antonio and South Texas,” said Dr. Julianne Flynn, Executive Director.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: