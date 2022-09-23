PRESS RELEASE

September 23, 2022

San Antonio , TX — South Texas Veterans Health Care System Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Service hosting Open House

Who: The STVHCS SCI/D service is hosting an open house. This event is open to the public.

What: As part of Spinal Cord Injury Awareness recognition for September, the service is holding an open house to highlight and demonstrate the technologies and therapies they provide to spinal cord and neurologically injured Veterans.

When: Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

7400 Merton Minter Blvd.

San Antonio, Texas 78229

Additional details: In addition to several VA agencies like speech pathology, whole health, physical therapy and prosthetics, the open house will include these organizations:

- Wheelchair Rugby Group

- Help Heal Vets

- Soldiers’ Angels

- Now You See Me Foundation

- STRAPS – Morgan’s Wonderland Sports

- Disabled Outdoorsmen

- PAWS for Purple Hearts

- NeuroRehab VR – Virtual Reality demonstration

Adaptive Archery – Local SCI Veteran

- PVA National & Local representatives

- Vocational Rehab

-