South Texas Veterans Health Care System upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2026

San Antonio, TX - South Texas Veterans Health Care System today announced it received funding for infrastructure upgrades in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 to ensure safe and effective patient care for local Veterans.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for South Texas Veterans Health Care System in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Install an Electrical Generator at the Polytrauma Transitional Rehab Program Building

Install Electrical Generator at the Fisher House

Project Support Services

Renovate CLC Halls and Walls 2nd Floor

Replace Hybrid OR 11 – Emergency Site Prep

Replace Water Softeners

Update CLC HVAC System

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable South Texas Veterans Health Care System to achieve that goal,” said a VA spokesperson. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: