VA awards $615 million in grants for adaptive sports programs in Texas

PRESS RELEASE

October 13, 2026

San Antonio, TX - The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $615,062 thousand in grants to South Texas community-based organizations in Texas that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“These grants help broaden access to adaptive sports programs that positively transform the lives of South Texas Veterans,” said Dr. Julianne Flynn, Executive Director of the South Texas Veterans Health Care System. “By expanding these opportunities, we empower Veterans with disabilities to stay engaged, strengthen their self-confidence, and connect with others through sports and recreation.”

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.

For more information, contact South Texas Office of Public Affairs at STXOPA@med.va.gov.