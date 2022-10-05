VA offers more than $11M in grant funding to provide legal services for homeless Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

October 5, 2022

Washington , DC — WASHINGTON — As a part of ongoing efforts to end Veteran homelessness, the Department of Veterans Affairs published a Notice of Funding Opportunity for more than $11 million in legal services grants for Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The funds are available through VA’s new Legal Services for Veterans Grant Program and will help Veterans in several ways, including:

Providing representation in landlord-tenant disputes to prevent eviction.

Assisting with court proceedings for child support, custody or estate planning.

Helping Veterans obtain disability compensation and other benefits.

Providing criminal defense services for certain issues that are symptomatic of homelessness, such as outstanding warrants, fines and driver’s license revocation.

Upgrading characterization of discharges or dismissals of former members of the Armed Forces.

“Veterans who face legal challenges are more likely to become homeless,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “Through these grants, VA is providing Veterans with the legal assistance they need to access the housing they deserve.”

This funding will be awarded in grants of up to $150,000 to 75 eligible organizations, with at least 10% of funding being utilized for women Veterans. The Notice of Funding Opportunity provides information about the grant program eligibility and award process. VA will host a technical assistance webinar for grant applicants in October. Monitor VA’s homeless LSV website for webinar information and updates. Applications must be submitted by Dec. 30, 2022.

In this calendar year, VA has already placed more than 26,500 homeless Veterans into permanent housing — putting VA on track to meet its goal of 38,000 permanent housing placements for homeless Veterans in 2022.

Learn more about legal services for Veterans or email lsv@va.gov.

