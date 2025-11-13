Can't Make It? Let Another Veteran Take It!
Showing up to appointments helps South Texas Veterans Health Care System provide Veterans with the best care possible and ensures other Veterans also receive the care they need. We understand circumstances may arise and keep Veterans from attending their appointments. If you are unable to make it to a scheduled appointment, consider letting another Veteran in need take it.
To provide you with the best and soonest care, we want to remind you how important it is to attend your scheduled appointments and let us know when you can’t make it.
By cancelling your appointment in advance, you allow us to offer your slot to another Veteran in need. If you can’t make it, let another Veteran take it.
Thank you for your service and for helping us keep care available for every Veteran.
We look forward to your next visit.
My HealtheVet
VEText
Sign up and start using VEText for appointment reminders and other updates about your VA health care.
Visit https://www.va.gov/resources/vetext-for-va-health-care-reminders-and-updates/ for additional resources.