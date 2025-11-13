To provide you with the best and soonest care, we want to remind you how important it is to attend your scheduled appointments and let us know when you can’t make it.

If you can’t make your appointment, please call us as soon as possible to cancel or reschedule at . You can also cancel or reschedule your appointment via VEText or by logging into My HealtheVet at https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/.

By cancelling your appointment in advance, you allow us to offer your slot to another Veteran in need. If you can’t make it, let another Veteran take it.

Thank you for your service and for helping us keep care available for every Veteran.

We look forward to your next visit.