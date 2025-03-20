Health Promotion & Disease Prevention
The Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program (HPDP) is one of the most powerful tools for Veterans and their caregivers to improve their overall well-being. Our Healthy Living Team is here to support your health goals, prevent disease, and improve your health & well-being.
Health Promotion Disease Prevention is based on 10 Healthy Living Messages that provide empowering education and tools to prevent chronic disease and disease progression.
Here are ten evidence-based Healthy Living messages for you and your family. Each contains information that is important for living a healthy life. Choose the link for the message that interests you.
- Sleep well
- Get recommended screening tests and immunizations
- Be involved in your health care
- Manage stress
- Be tobacco free
- Limit alcohol
- Be safe
- Strive for a healthy weight
- Be physically active
- Eat wisely
For your health & well-being the following education & services are provided:
Veterans Health Library
Veterans Health Library is a comprehensive A-Z library offering Veterans, family members, and caregivers 24/7 access to Veteran focused health information.
Veterans Health Library includes:
- Over 1500 printable health sheets, in both English and Spanish
- More than 150 videos
- Online workbooks for health & well-being
MOVE! Program
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life.
Tobacco Use Treatment Resources, Support, and Tools
Thinking about reducing or quitting cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, or e-cigarettes? Let us help you! Our approach centers on the proven combination of medication and counseling. From online group counseling, individual telephone counseling, to self-guided texting and mobile apps, your VA has options to help you meet your goals.
Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Food is medicine. Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be a key step towards getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program provides Veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.
- Healthy Teaching Kitchen Cookbook and Recipe Library
- Click on the following link to view the Spring 2025 HTK schedule of upcoming classes.
Prevention Education and Resources
Food Security
Our mission is to ensure all Veterans have access to nutritious and affordable food and that no Veteran is hungry. We want our Veterans to thrive with dignity and support.
Learn more: https://www.nutrition.va.gov/Food_Insecurity.asp
Whole Health
Whole Health recognizes you as a whole person, moving beyond illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. Focusing on you as the driver of your health and well-being including self-care, conventional medical care, you are empowered and equipped to be the leader of your health care team.
- Whole Health: https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/
- Access over 200 different whole health video experiences: https://news.va.gov/category/health/livewholehealth/