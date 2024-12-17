Veteran Patient Education
Veterans can access a variety of patient health education resources provided by VA and other government agencies to assist them and their caregivers in understanding their health conditions and finding support for managing these issues. These resources are designed to empower Veterans with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their health.
- Whole Health: https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/index.asp
- Nutrition: https://www.nutrition.va.gov/index.asp
- Women’s Health: https://www.va.gov/south-texas-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/
- Veterans Health Library: https://www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov/
- My HealtheVet: https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home?popup=true
- Health Promotion and Disease Prevention: https://www.prevention.va.gov/
- Tasty recipes if diagnosed with diabetes: https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pdfs/managing/Tasty_Recipes_for_People_with_Diabetes-508.pdf
- Latinos Living Healthy Fact Sheet: https://lulac.org/programs/health/Nutrition_Fact_Sheet.pdf
- Living Healthy – Recipes, Cookbooks and Videos: https://www.nutrition.va.gov/Recipes.asp
- Tobacco Use Treatment: https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/
- National Institutes of Health: https://www.nih.gov/health-information
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – About Heart Disease: https://www.cdc.gov/heart-disease/about/index.html
- Diabetes, Digestive, Kidney Diseases: https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information
- South Texas Veterans Health Care System Patient Handbook: https://www.va.gov/files/2024-10/Patient%20Information%20Handbook%2010.9.24.pdf