She was appointed as Chief of Staff effective, August 12, 2024. She is responsible for all aspects of physician practice and clinical operations within STVHCS.

Dr. Yun, a board-certified internist and infectious disease (ID) physician, received her BA from Colorado College, and her MD from Yale University School of Medicine. Her internal medicine and ID training were completed at San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium (SAUSHEC). She served 23 years on active duty with the United States Air Force and is a retired colonel. Dr. Yun is a Professor of Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the ID Society of America (IDSA).

Prior to joining the STVHCS, she served as the Deputy Commander for Medical Services at Brooke Army Medical Center, overseeing over 1700 personnel and 30 specialty services at the DoD’s largest, highest acuity military treatment facility, and ensuring high quality, safe and effective care, optimizing scholarly activity and readiness requirements. Her prior positions included Chair, Department of Medicine, and Program Director of the SAUSHEC ID Fellowship. She has served on and led numerous national committees, including the ACGME-Residency Review Committee for Internal Medicine; the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) ID Specialty Board, and the IDWeek Program Committee. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for IDSA and the ABIM Foundation.

Her active areas of research include infectious complications of trauma, travel and deployment related illness, and respiratory viral infections. She has published over 80 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, and guidelines, and has over 150 invited lectures and research presentations at local, military and national meetings. She has been recognized with over 20 teaching, mentoring and clinical excellence awards.