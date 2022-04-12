A Family Against the Odds

As people go through life, thoughts about their future inevitably run through their mind.

Questions like: “Where will I end up in life?”, “What career should I pursue?” or “When will I have a child?”

These thoughts are normal for almost any American, but for individuals with spinal cord injuries, they can be different.

“Where will I end up in life?” can become “What will my life be like?”

“What career should I pursue?” can become “What career can I do?”

“When will I have a child?” can become “Can I have a child?”

For folks with these types of injuries, the mundane that most take for granted can easily become the improbable. This is especially true for wounded Veterans, where injuries can come in the form of both physical and mental.

For Veteran Peter Shaver, the question over becoming a parent changed dramatically while serving in the U.S. Navy. Just days before his third deployment, he was involved in a car accident that left him wheelchair bound.

“After my accident, I didn’t know what was going to happen to all those plans. You work for something your whole life and then that happens and your kind of like, ‘What now?’” says Shaver.

However, after a chance encounter at the South Texas VA, Shaver was informed that there is still a very large possibility to have children by Dr. Michelle Trbovich, Staff Physician at the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Center.

“One thing [spinal cord injury patients] always say is ‘I won’t be able to have a family’, and that is not true.” says Trbovich. “This can happen, [Veterans] just need to be in the right center with the right experts to make it happen.”

As it turns out, the South Texas VA is the right center with the right experts for the job.

At the SCI center, local Veterans can get fertility treatment specifically tailored for spinal cord injury patients and have it customized to the level of injury they have.

In fact, the South Texas VA’s SCI center is the only medical center, VA or not, in San Antonio, Texas that uses fertility treatments that generate higher success rates, such as using an electric probe process.

“99.9% of the time this [electric probe] device works. If you are a Veteran, we have the resources here and [there’s] no other place in the city that has them.” Trbovich explains.

Thankfully, for Shaver, he and his wife fell into the category of 99.9% success. After undergoing treatment, he and his wife were able to have a daughter, and the family could not be happier.

“I knew I wanted a family a long time ago,” says Shaver. “[So] it was a pretty amazing feeling when it finally worked.”

For Trbovich, however, the process is not just a professional matter, but a personal one as well.

“My husband actually has a spinal cord injury,” she explains. “We now have 3 kids using some of these procedures. To be able to have been given life through these devices, but also be able to give it to others… it brings me great joy.”

Success stories such as this can only come from individuals blessed with a passion for both where they work and what they do. Thankfully, for Veterans like Shaver and the South Texas VA as a whole, it turns out Trbovich’ s level of passion is the standard for staff at the SCI center.

“This gives me tons of life.” Trbovich concludes.

As for Mr. Shaver, the question of “Can I have a child?” has been answered. The question he faces now, it seems, is: “What will I do next?”.