Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Achieves Self-Sufficiency in Cancer Drug Compounding

Veterans receiving cancer care at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital will gain faster, more reliable access to chemotherapy and other hazardous oncology medications as the hospital marks internalizing the hazardous drug compounding.

The capability is designed to reduce treatment delays, improve oversight and deliver sterile, accurately dosed medications at the bedside.

For about five years, the hospital outsourced hazardous drug compounding, a process that required providers, pharmacy staff, transportation teams and an off-site compounder to coordinate each order. Shay Keen, associate chief of Pharmacy Services, said an error or delay at any point could leave the Veteran waiting or require the patient to return another day.

“Bringing hazardous compounding locally allows us to be more flexible and nimble,” Keen said. “We can provide the medications in-house, and if there is a problem, we can fix it here.”

Hazardous drug compounding is the specialized preparation and mixing of chemotherapy and other toxic oncology medications. The work must be performed in a tightly controlled environment to protect employees from exposure and ensure each medication is sterile, accurately prepared and tailored to the patient’s prescribed dose.

Previously, medication orders generally had to be sent to an outside compounder in advance and then transported back to the hospital. Becoming self-sufficient removes much of that back-and-forth transportation and gives the pharmacy greater control over the staff, procedures and environment involved in preparing each dose.

“We know what is being done here, how it is being done and which staff members are approved to prepare the medications,” Keen said. “We control that process.”

The project required years of planning and coordination among cross-functional services such as pharmacy, facilities, engineering, contractors, environmental management and other departments. Keen described the effort as a team approach centered on restoring a critical service for Veterans.

That teamwork extends beyond the pharmacy. Oncologists prescribe the treatment, pharmacy technicians prepare the medication, pharmacists verify it and nurses administer it. At every step, Keen said, “Veterans remain foremost in the team’s thoughts.

The broader goal is to strengthen Veterans’ trust in their care by providing timely, dependable treatment within VA.

“More than just mixing medications, it is about keeping our ICARE values at the core,” Keen said. “It is an entire team bringing that approach to the patient.”

For Veterans facing cancer, everyday matters! Opening this facility helps ensure life-saving treatments are delivered safely, efficiently and strengthening oversight while continuing care. Veterans with questions about cancer treatment services are encouraged to speak with their VA oncology care team to learn more about available resources and support.