Audie L. Murphy memorial Veterans Hospital Emergency Department Earns 2026 Lantern Award

The Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Emergency Department was named a recipient of the Emergency Nurses Association’s 2026 Lantern Award on July 27, recognizing its innovative, evidence‑based solutions that strengthen patient care and staff well‑being.

The Lantern Award honors emergency departments nationwide that demonstrate exemplary practice, performance and leadership. Hospital officials said the award reflects years of focused efforts to enhance emergency care for Veterans.

“Every day, this team demonstrates excellence through compassionate care, teamwork, innovation and an unwavering dedication to our Veterans,” said Kristine Coronado, chief nurse for the Emergency Department.

In its submission, the Emergency Department detailed several data‑driven initiatives aimed at improving patient flow and access to care. The team implemented a real‑time Surge Alarm system, strengthened interdisciplinary communication and streamlined psychiatric admissions. These efforts resulted in a 29% reduction in mental health admission delays and improved patient throughput and satisfaction.

The department also introduced a Surge Tracker using the National Emergency Department Overcrowding Score to monitor crowding and guide operational adjustments. Through real‑time monitoring, the hospital reduced ambulance diversions and kept diversion hours below departmental goals for eight consecutive quarters, ensuring Veterans received timely emergency care.

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital is one of 126 emergency departments nationwide to receive this year’s Lantern Award. Honorees will be recognized in upcoming Emergency Nurses Association publications, on the association’s website and during Emergency Nursing 2026 in Phoenix from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

“The Lantern recognizes something incredibly special,” said ENA President Dustin Bass. “It isn’t an award for an individual or an entire hospital — it’s a recognition earned by an emergency department and the team that powers it every day.”

The Emergency Nurses Association, founded in 1970, represents more than 40,000 emergency nursing professionals worldwide. ENA advocates patient safety, develops practice standards, and shapes emergency health care policy. More information about this year’s Lantern Award recipients is available at ENA.org.