The decontamination team from Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital recently participated in the DECON Rodeo 2026, a regional competition organized by the South Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC).

The event brings together hospital and emergency response decontamination teams from across South Texas to test their skills in a series of challenges focused on accuracy, teamwork, and speed.

The DECON Rodeo serves two important purposes. It allows organizations to evaluate the readiness and performance of their decontamination teams while also providing valuable hands-on training opportunities. Team members are required to demonstrate their proficiency with specialized equipment and procedures that may not be used regularly during day-to-day operations.

"For us, it's an opportunity to see how well our decontamination team is performing," said one of the team's leaders. "It also helps keep team members familiar with their equipment and reinforces skills they may not use on a regular basis."

For Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital events such as the DECON Rodeo are especially valuable. Team members use the competition to sharpen their skills, gain experience working under pressure, and compare their performance against other teams in the region.

Each competing team consists of six members. However, real-world decontamination incidents often require additional personnel to support operations, rotate staff out of protective equipment, and manage larger numbers of patients requiring decontamination.

Preparation for the rodeo begins well before competition day. Team members review key knowledge and skills, complete written testing requirements, and participate in ongoing training throughout the year. Recently, the team gained practical experience during the city's full-scale Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) exercise, where they activated the hospital's decontamination team and practiced receiving and treating contaminated patients.

In addition to exercise participation, team members are responsible for maintaining familiarity with their assigned equipment. Annual sustainment training, equipment inventories, and regular equipment checks help ensure readiness for both exercises and real-world emergencies.

The Audie L. Murphy team has performed well in previous competitions, earning second- and third-place finishes. This year's field included several highly competitive organizations, including University Health and BAMC, both of which brought multiple teams to the event.

Beyond competition results, leaders say the greatest value comes from observing best practices used by other organizations and reinforcing critical emergency response skills.

"I think what our team gains most is familiarization and reinforcement," a team leader said. "They strengthen their knowledge of the equipment, learn how to communicate effectively while operating in protective gear, and practice checking one another's equipment to ensure everyone is properly suited before responding to a decontamination event."

By participating in events like the DECON Rodeo, Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital continues to strengthen its emergency preparedness capabilities and ensure its decontamination team remains ready to protect patients, staff, and the community when needed.