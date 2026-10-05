Commissioning Ceremony for South Texas Clinical Pastoral Education Residents

We were pleased to commission and welcome our newest CPE residents: Chaplain Granderson Alexander, Chaplain Robert Crawford, Chaplain Jacqueline Lamensky, and Chaplain Natalia Pierson.

A commissioning service is more than a ceremony. It is a time to recognize, affirm, and send forth those who have answered a call to serve. For our CPE residents, it marked the beginning of a journey of learning and formation while honoring the gifts, experiences, and faith traditions they already bring to the sacred work of caring for Veterans, families, and staff. This celebration marks the return of the CPE residency training program after a year without students.

CPE is experiential, process-based education where residents learn through patient encounters, relationships, reflection, feedback, and the sharing of their own stories. The goal is not simply to learn how to do spiritual care, but to grow in understanding who we are and how we show up when another person entrusts us with their story.

During the service, Chaplain Tracy Alan Barnett, chief of Chaplain Service, offered the message and charge to the residents, reminding them that their greatest preceptor is the Divine. We do not have to create every answer or fix every situation. Sometimes our calling is simply to become a conduit for hope, healing, connection, and compassionate presence. The residents were also reminded that spiritual care calls us to fully arrive, to listen deeply, to honor the person before us, and to be attentive to what is sacred in each encounter. We recognize there is power in simply being present.

At the close of the service, each resident received a stone that while unassuming, it represents an enduring symbol of foundation, strength, and presence. It can be carried into the places where ministry happens and held when words are difficult to find. The stone is not a reminder that we have arrived; it is a reminder to continue becoming.

As we celebrate the return of CPE to Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, we welcome our residents into this community of learning and service. May they continue to grow, listen, and discover the power of fully arriving and being present for our Veterans, their families, our staff, and one another.