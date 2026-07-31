Deputy Under Secretary for Health Dr. Lee Payne toured the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans VA Hospital on July 24 in San Antonio.

Payne met with Dr. Julianne Flynn, executive director of the South Texas Veterans Health Care System, along with staff members, presented awards, and discussed hospital operations. While in San Antonio, Payne also participated in the Southwest Women Veterans Enrollment Summit. (Photos by Moses Blount, STVHCS, Public Affairs)

To learn more about services offered at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, visit

To learn more about the Women Veterans Enrollment Initiative, visit