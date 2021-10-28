Simulation: giving clinicians HRO tools

Debbie Bartoshevich, STVHCS Simulation Program Director, set the simulation exercise into motion, and made it competitive, keeping a tally of the time to beat, complete with an intimidating countdown clock.

But the workflows for suicide prevention are a serious, orchestrated process, and that is also impressed upon the participants. When patients are admitted, either planned, transferred or from the emergency department, it is critical to have a good handoff between the admissions department and the nurse on the ward. The first thing is to determine suicide risk level by administering the C-SSRS/Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale Screener.

The outcome of this extensive questionnaire will determine the different actions of the clinicians on the Veteran’s treatment team. One of those core activities, is “safe-ing” the room, mimicking the exercise that just took place.

It is a rather innocuous task, but one that could easily be overlooked if the clinicians give in to complacency.

“It’s important to have training like this because we sometimes get caught up in the day-to-day aspect of things,” Lucio said. “You might miss a thing or two here and there when assessing a room and this was a good reinforcement of things to look for,” Lucio added.

As a High Reliability Organization, these exercises support the sensitivity to operations tenet that says concentration on processes and frontline staff are key to a safe healthcare environment.

Training also provides frontline staff confidence. “I have not had to provide care to a suicidal patient, but this training will help when I do have one,” Lucio said.

The education staff elected to hold the exercise in September because it is Suicide Awareness Month and the month when Veterans Affairs releases their Annual Suicide Report to the public. This year’s report highlighted the fact that the suicide rate declined 7.2 percent from 2018 to 2019.

Despite that good news, exercise planners know there is always work to do on that front. “This is our first time in Suicide Awareness Month and we felt that it would be a great refresher for staff to stop by and see what they remembered from the training this summer,” Bartoshevich said. Over 1600 providers went through the room experience in 2021.

Mize was also on hand to answer questions and provide her expertise. “We, as clinicians must ensure we do our part to ensure it is the highest priority while Veteran’s are entrusted in our care during an acute mental health crisis,” Mize said. “One way we can do that is by ensuring we have the best skills and knowledge to keep them safe throughout their hospital stay”.

Although the participants were jockeying for the top spot on the podium by completing the exercise in the shortest amount of time, Bartoshevich said success comes down to teamwork. “Suicide is everybody’s business, and we believe that when a Veteran is admitted as a suicide risk, it is our duty to ensure that they are safe during their entire stay. Their safety is our business,” Bartoshevich said.