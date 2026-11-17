A Texas Hill Country and volunteer-fueled tradition continued Saturday when more than a hundred classic cars, trucks and motorcycles converged at the Kerrville VA Medical Center in Kerrville, Texas, for the 24th Annual Kerrville Car Show.

“The Kerrville Car Show will be the grand finale in a week where we honor and show gratitude to our Veterans,” said Rodney Risemas, voluntary service specialist with VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

Risemas and dozens of volunteers were on site before dawn setting up tents for displays, concessions and registering competitors.

The CDCE is a small multifaceted service that manages nonprofits, volunteers, donations and partnerships with Veteran service organizations, members of the community and corporate partners.

“Overall, our mission is to provide the best health care experience to our nation’s Veterans through service, programs and donations,” Risemas said.

As the sun broke through cloudy skies, Risemas’ attention turned to car show operations.

“I do this to give back to my fellow Veterans,” the 20-year Army Veteran said.

In many cases, owners had driven their cars, trucks and motorcycles long distances for the opportunity to participate. They parked their vehicles, set up displays and socialized with fellow enthusiasts on an asphalt lot just a few feet from historic buildings that have served Veterans since the 1920s.

A midday shower did not dampen enthusiasm for classic cars or Kerrville VA Medical Center.

For some participants, the event also provided an opportunity to reflect on their experiences as VA beneficiaries.

“I’ve had nothing but exceptional service from the VA here at Kerrville,” said Air Force Veteran Robin Johnson during an interview under drizzling rain beside his entry, a 1967 Oldsmobile 442. “My experience has been excellent care from people who actually care about Veterans. I couldn’t be happier with the care I get here,” he said as a passerby echoed the same sentiments.

Johnson, a fuel systems specialist on F-4 Phantoms from 1986 to 1992, has been enrolled as a VA beneficiary for two years. He had relied on private health insurance which, he said, was good, but the VA had “upped” his level of care.

Not all competitors were Veterans, but many said they had personal connections to family members who served and received VA care.

One of them was Greg Richard, a Kerrville-area attorney, who recalled his family's experience with VA hospice services.

“I worked with the VA to get my uncle, a San Antonio native and Navy Veteran, to the Kerrville VA Medical Center in hospice and the entire experience from day one, the advocacy that the VA team exhibited to get him into the VA and the care he received going forward was absolutely spectacular,” Richard said.

While he spoke, an on-stage ensemble played classic pop and rock hits drivers would have heard on the radio in the 1950s and later.

Alongside the performers were nonprofit organizations offering safety information and philanthropy opportunities to curious guests. A barbecue aroma wafted through the grounds, reminiscent of a fall fairground.

The broad mix of activities reflected the event’s goal of strengthening ties among Veterans, VA and the surrounding community.

“We are a patient-focused service and strive to have as many of these events as possible,” Risemas said. “Attendance from the community and their involvement has increased this year due to the number of new contacts we have made.”

Clipboard-armed judges patrolled exhibits. VA law enforcement officers mingled with guests while medical staff mobilized inpatients to participate in the festivities.

Risemas and his CDCE teammates tallied scores, sorted trophies and prepared to emcee the closing ceremony.

On cue, regional first responders in emergency vehicles activated their lights and followed the Junior ROTC honor guard in a motorized parade. Community Living Center patients, families, medical center staff and show participants watched and waited for the trophy presentation.

As the event concluded, attention turned to recognizing competitors whose vehicles stood out among the entries.

Trophies went to first- and second-place winners in 26 categories, along with the Director’s Choice award and Best in Show.

“We really enjoyed the show today,” said Michael Mosley, the Best in Show trophy recipient.

Mosley’s Brandywine-colored 1955 Chevrolet 3100 was a popular topic of conversation among fellow competitors throughout the day. The truck earned a perfect score, and its image will represent the 2027 show in promotional materials.

“The show personnel were very nice and accommodating,” Mosley said. “It was our first time attending this show and we are planning to return next year.”

Planning for the 25th Annual Kerrville Car Show is underway, and the event is projected to be held at the Kerrville VA Medical Center on Nov. 13, 2027.