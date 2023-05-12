Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System Job Fair

The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System Job Fair

VA is recruiting: electrician leader, electronic technicians, high voltage electricians, industrial equipment mechanic, maintenance and operations engineer, maintenance mechanic supervisor, maintenance workers, motor vehicle operators, police officers, project engineers, system clinical engineer and utility system repairer operations. VA is also recruiting lead medical support assistants, advanced medical support assistants and medical support assistants.

Throughout the event, managers will be available for interviews and make tentative job offers to top candidates.

"VA is providing more care, benefits and services to more Veterans than ever before," said CEO/Medical Center Director Fernando Rivera. "We are looking for people who want to make a difference in the lives of our nation's heroes."

Applicants are urged to pre-register and please submit their resume and any supporting documentation (unofficial college transcript, licensures, certifications, DD-214, VA disability letter or proof of special hiring authority) to NewOrleansVAJobFairResumes@va.gov by May 18, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Parking is available in the visitor garage on Galvez Street.

Applicants will need two original forms of identification (Acceptable forms of identification: driver's license or state-issued ID, U.S. passport, U.S. military ID, social security card, birth certificate and PIV card). Social security cards cannot be laminated.

For more information, please call Human Resources Service at 504-507-7629 or text 504-214-3691.

To learn more about employment opportunities at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, visit Work With Us | VA Southeast Louisiana Health Care | Veterans Affairs.