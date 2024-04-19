Veteran Ladies Night Out

When: Thu. May 16, 2024, 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm CT Where: 2400 Canal Street New Orleans, LA Get directions on Google Maps to New Orleans VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Southeast Louisiana Veteran Health Care System and The Women Veteran Program will be hosting Ladies Night Out Event in a venue exclusively for female Veterans to promote our appreciation for the Veterans and provide information from Veteran Affairs (VA) and community partners. Event activities include dining, live music, resource materials and giveaways. Event will be planned and organized by event stakeholders from PR, CDCE, Canteen service, EMS, WVP, Facility planner, Police Services, VEO, PC Nurse Manager, Safety/EOC, and others as appropriate for the event needs.