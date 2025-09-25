Skip to Content

LGBQ+ Veteran care

VA Southeast Louisiana health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of LGBQ+ Veterans. Our trained LGBQ+ Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.

Connect with a care coordinator

Roeland A. Van Opijnen

Roeland Van Opijnen MD

LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator

VA Southeast Louisiana health care

Phone:

Email: roeland.vanopijnen@va.gov

Transgender Support Group

Purpose of group: To provide a supportive and safe environment within SLVHCS for Transgender Veterans to discuss issues and needs important to them in all stages of their Transgender Identity development.

Does the group accept telehealth members?: YES

Contact person:

Image of Danielle Rosenfeld

Danielle Rosenfeld LCSW-BACS

Clinical Social Worker

VA Southeast Louisiana health care

Phone:

Email: danielle.rosenfeld@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Southeast Louisiana

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBQ+) or a related identity. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like: 

  • Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments for hormone therapy and gender confirming surgeries
  • Creative arts therapies
  • Hormone therapy
  • Gender-affirming prosthetics
  • Testing for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, counseling, and care, including post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for Veterans at risk for HIV
  • Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: VA Southeast Louisiana maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and gender identity, just like any other private health information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. The sex in your medical record should reflect your self-identified gender. You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated as appropriate. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer.

