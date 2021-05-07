 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Baton Rouge South VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers general and specialty health services, including primary care, mental health care, rehabilitation and prosthetics, physical and occupational therapy, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the health services we offer at our Baton Rouge South VA Clinic.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

7850 Anselmo Lane
Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1101

Phone numbers

Main phone: 225-768-6419

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-400PM
  • Tue: 730AM-400PM
  • Wed: 730AM-400PM
  • Thu: 730AM-400PM
  • Fri: 730AM-400PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Illustration of a facility with a flagpole

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Baton Rouge South VA Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transportation services

Coming soon!
Other services

Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service): Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

In the spotlight at VA Southeast Louisiana health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Get updates from VA Southeast Louisiana health care

Last updated: