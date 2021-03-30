New Orleans VA Medical Center - Campus Map

Directions

From the South

Take LA-1 northwest toward LA-308 to HWY 90/US90 East to New Orleans. Merge to I-310N toward Donaldsonville. Take exit 1A onto I-10 East toward New Orleans.



From the North

Take I-49S to US-167S/Opelousas then take I-10E toward Baton Rouge. Continue on I-10 East through Baton Rouge toward New Orleans.



From the East

I-10 West toward New Orleans

At exit 235B take ramp toward Superdome/Canal Street

Keep straight onto S. Derbigny Street

Turn left onto Canal Street

Turn Left onto S. Galvez Street

Patient and Visitor parking garage will be on your Right before Tulane Avenue

From the West

I-10 East toward New Orleans

At exit 228, take ramp left for I-10 East toward New Orleans

At exit 234B, take ramp left toward Poydras Street/Superdome

Keep straight onto Poydras Street

Turn Left onto S. Claiborne Avenue

Bear Right onto US-90 East / S. Claiborne Avenue

Keep straight onto S. Claiborne Avenue

Turn Left onto Canal Street

Turn Left onto S. Galvez Street

Patient and Visitor parking garage will be on your Right before Tulane Avenue

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

New Orleans VA Medical Center, 2400 Canal Street

New Orleans, LA 70119-6535

Intersection:

Tulane Ave and 10 Freeway

Coordinates: 29°57'48.40"N 90°5'4.03"W