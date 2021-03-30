New Orleans VA Medical Center - Campus Map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the South
Take LA-1 northwest toward LA-308 to HWY 90/US90 East to New Orleans. Merge to I-310N toward Donaldsonville. Take exit 1A onto I-10 East toward New Orleans.
From the North
Take I-49S to US-167S/Opelousas then take I-10E toward Baton Rouge. Continue on I-10 East through Baton Rouge toward New Orleans.
From the East
- I-10 West toward New Orleans
- At exit 235B take ramp toward Superdome/Canal Street
- Keep straight onto S. Derbigny Street
- Turn left onto Canal Street
- Turn Left onto S. Galvez Street
- Patient and Visitor parking garage will be on your Right before Tulane Avenue
From the West
- I-10 East toward New Orleans
- At exit 228, take ramp left for I-10 East toward New Orleans
- At exit 234B, take ramp left toward Poydras Street/Superdome
- Keep straight onto Poydras Street
- Turn Left onto S. Claiborne Avenue
- Bear Right onto US-90 East / S. Claiborne Avenue
- Keep straight onto S. Claiborne Avenue
- Turn Left onto Canal Street
- Turn Left onto S. Galvez Street
- Patient and Visitor parking garage will be on your Right before Tulane Avenue
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
New Orleans VA Medical Center, 2400 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119-6535
Intersection:
Tulane Ave and 10 Freeway
Coordinates: 29°57'48.40"N 90°5'4.03"W