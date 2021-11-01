News releases
News Releases for VA Southeast Louisiana health care.
Researcher at New Orleans VA receives funding for prostate cancer breakthroughFebruary 08, 2022
Patients battling prostate cancer may one day be less likely to face life-threatening side effects, thanks to research being conducted at the New Orleans Veterans Medical Center and Tulane University School of Medicine.
Veterans Affairs’ Franklin Community-Based Outpatient Clinic opens at a new location on MondayJanuary 25, 2022
The Franklin Community-Based Outpatient Clinic is moving to 1801 Main St. in Franklin, LA. Starting Monday, January 31, all appointments will be held at the new location.
CEO of the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System receives awards from President Biden and the Society of Federal Health ProfessionalsDecember 10, 2021
Fernando Rivera, CEO of the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, has been selected to receive the Presidential Rank Award of Distinguished Executive, which is the highest annual award for senior executives in federal service.